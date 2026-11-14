🏥 Waukesha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Clinical Roles

Waukesha’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from pediatrics to dental to primary care. If you want steady hours and patient-focused work, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive and periodontal care in a patient-focused family dental practice. You’ll handle cleanings, perio charting, X-rays, and patient education while working closely with the dentist and the rest of the care team.

Employer: Dental Care of Waukesha (Heartland Dental supported)

(Heartland Dental supported) Location: Waukesha, WI (701 E Sunset Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Modern, patient-centered office with flexible scheduling, strong team support, and lots of continuing education. Great fit for both new grads and experienced hygienists who want clinical autonomy, mentorship, and solid benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Waukesha Pediatric Associates

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Daytime schedule Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm in a long-standing pediatric clinic. You’ll room patients, take vitals, run basic lab tests, and support RNs—no evenings, weekends, or holidays, plus vacation, sick pay, holiday pay, and 401(k). Willing to train the right person with healthcare experience.

Employer: Ascension – Waukesha Primary Care

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based day-shift role in primary care with a large nonprofit health system. Offers comprehensive health coverage, employer-matched 403(b), PTO, tuition support, and strong career growth, plus a focus on whole-person and family support benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.