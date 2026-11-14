🛒 Waukesha Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Waukesha has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from phones and tech to auto parts and community spaces. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role in an auto parts store, helping run the floor, coach the team, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you like cars, want management experience, and need a flexible schedule with benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Wireless Game Group (authorized Metro by T-Mobile retailer)

(authorized Metro by T-Mobile retailer) Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $14–$16/hour + bonus

You’ll run the store like it’s your own—selling phones and plans, keeping things organized, and building repeat customers. Comes with 2 weeks paid training in Milwaukee and room to grow across 65+ stores in six states.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Waukesha County

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Part-time (specific days: Mondays & Saturdays)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want a friendly, people-first job at a community hub. You’ll welcome members, check them in, answer questions, and help keep the front desk running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.