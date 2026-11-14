🏗️ Waukesha Architecture & Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waukesha’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Waukesha, WI (onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Contract-to-hire, Pay: $25.00 – $33.00/hour

Hands-on role working on truck electrical systems (AC/DC, house wiring, DC wiring) plus some customer-facing liaison work during training events. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, reading schematics, and doing electromechanical assembly with a clear path to permanent hire and a full benefits package.

Employer: Wells

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role checking Revit/AutoCAD drawings, materials, and specs for precast construction projects. Good for detail-oriented drafters or technicians who enjoy catching errors, mentoring others, and working closely with project teams; comes with a strong benefits package and safety-first culture.

Employer: Generac

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career engineering role designing and validating new electrical products and supporting them from CAD models and BOMs through testing and compliance. Ideal if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering and want experience in product development, working with cross-functional teams and major standards like NEC/UL.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Waukesha, WI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of technicians in Generac’s reliability test labs, building test systems and wiring high‑power AC/DC equipment to support new product testing. Great match for someone with deep engineering experience who enjoys people leadership, lab operations, and hands-on test work, backed by a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: RCL Engineering Group

Location: Hybrid remote – Waukesha, WI 53188

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $95,000 per year

Investigate structural damage and failures in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, then write clear reports and repair recommendations. Perfect if you have 2–4 years of structural experience, EIT, and want to grow toward PE licensure with a mix of field work, analysis, and report writing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Waukesha employers are hiring across levels, and experience in motion is easier to pivot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.