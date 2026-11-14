📋 Waukesha Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Waukesha has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from small local shops to a large healthcare network. Good options here if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Neman Painting & Sandblasting LLC

Neman Painting & Sandblasting LLC Location: Waukesha, WI (in-person, industrial shop office)

(in-person, industrial shop office) Type: Part-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

This role supports a busy industrial painting shop with estimates, invoices, payments, and phone/email support. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and don’t mind an industrial setting.

Employer: Neman Painting & Sandblasting LLC

Neman Painting & Sandblasting LLC Location: Waukesha, WI (in-person, industrial shop office)

(in-person, industrial shop office) Type: Part-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

More advanced version of the assistant role, with QuickBooks, payroll, and bookkeeping on top of general office work. Great if you already have office management or accounting experience and want steady part-time hours.

Employer: The Women’s Center

Location: Waukesha, WI – 505 Building

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 8:30–5:00, Fri 8:30–4:30)

Pay: Not listed

Front-and-center admin role supporting a nonprofit that serves survivors of abuse. You’ll manage reception, supplies, building operations, meetings, and staff communication—ideal if you’re organized, calm in crisis, and want mission-driven work.

Employer: Heartland Dental / ForwardDental – Waukesha – Stone Ridge Drive

Location: Waukesha, WI – Stone Ridge Drive

Type: Full-time (32–39 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Front desk role in a busy dental office: greeting patients, scheduling, insurance, and payments using Dentrix. Good for someone who likes patient contact, steady hours, and clear systems and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.