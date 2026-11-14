💰 Waukesha Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Waukesha’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, wealth firms, and growing companies all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze commercial credit and financial statements, prepare credit write-ups, and help decide if business loans make sense for the bank. Good fit if you have a finance or accounting degree and at least 1 year of credit analyst experience and want a role that’s heavy on analysis and risk review.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site (Resident)

Salary: Total compensation includes base pay plus potential bonuses/commissions; full benefits package offered

Support financial advisors and their clients with account openings, transfers, trading, and meeting prep in a fast-paced wealth management office. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy client contact, and already hold (or can get) FINRA licenses (SIE, Series 7, 63/65/66).

Employer: Cobalt Service Partners

Location: Waukesha, WI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus, with full benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life & disability)

Lead GAAP financial close, revenue recognition (ASC 606), job costing, cash forecasting, and EBITDA reporting for a fast-growing, PE-backed access and security platform. Great for someone with 7+ years of technical accounting, construction/project-based experience, and interest in building out finance processes as the company scales.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local finance roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.