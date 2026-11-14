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🐶 Playful Small Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Waukesha
Looking for a smaller dog to join your family in Waukesha, WI? These sweet pups at Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Lucy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $310
- Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
- Phone: (262) 542-8851
Lucy is a small mixed-breed adult girl with a soft, light-colored coat and a gentle look. If you’re hoping for a compact companion to share your days, Lucy may be the one.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bailey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $310
- Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
- Phone: (262) 542-8851
Bailey is an adult small mixed-breed dog with a pretty multi-color coat. She’s a great size for many homes and is waiting for someone to give her a fresh start.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Guinness
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $310
- Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
- Phone: (262) 542-8851
Guinness is a small mixed-breed puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re up for training and puppy energy, he could grow up to be your best buddy.
👉 Meet Guinness and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaeger
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
- Phone: (262) 542-8851
Jaeger is an adult small mixed-breed boy with a handsome dark-and-tan coat. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good option for someone ready to open their home and heart.
👉 Meet Jaeger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Waukesha, consider visiting HAWS or giving them a call at (262) 542-8851 to learn more about these dogs and set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.