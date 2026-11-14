Looking for a smaller dog to join your family in Waukesha, WI? These sweet pups at Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $310

Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Lucy is a small mixed-breed adult girl with a soft, light-colored coat and a gentle look. If you’re hoping for a compact companion to share your days, Lucy may be the one.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $310

Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Bailey is an adult small mixed-breed dog with a pretty multi-color coat. She’s a great size for many homes and is waiting for someone to give her a fresh start.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $310

Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Guinness is a small mixed-breed puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re up for training and puppy energy, he could grow up to be your best buddy.

👉 Meet Guinness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Jaeger is an adult small mixed-breed boy with a handsome dark-and-tan coat. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good option for someone ready to open their home and heart.

👉 Meet Jaeger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waukesha, consider visiting HAWS or giving them a call at (262) 542-8851 to learn more about these dogs and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.