Waukesha has some very sweet cats and kittens looking for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are at Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and are ready (or getting ready) to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / Ivory

Cream / Ivory Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) , Waukesha, WI

, Waukesha, WI Phone: (262) 542-8851

Charlie is a lovely cream-colored adult cat with a soft medium coat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Charlie could be a great match. Contact HAWS to ask about her personality, vaccination status, and spay info.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Cinder is a brown tabby kitten with a fluffy medium coat. She’s young and likely full of energy and curiosity. Ask HAWS about her socialization with kids, cats, and dogs, and what she’ll need as she grows.

👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Orange or Red

White / Orange or Red Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Jesper is a shorthaired kitten with striking white and orange/red coloring. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Jesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Arlo is a fluffy brown tabby kitten. With his medium-length coat, he’ll likely enjoy regular brushing and playtime. Check with HAWS for details on his health and any littermates.

👉 Meet Arlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Kaz is an orange/red shorthaired kitten—one of those classic “orange cat” youngsters many people adore. Ask HAWS about his temperament and whether he’d do best with another kitten friend.

👉 Meet Kaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Pip is a gray/blue medium-haired kitten with a soft coat. He’s still very young and will need a patient home ready for kitten antics and cuddles.

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Crumb is an orange/red and white shorthaired kitten. His bicolor coat makes him easy to spot and very photogenic. Contact HAWS to learn more about his care needs and personality.

👉 Meet Crumb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Soren is another adorable brown tabby kitten with a medium coat. If you’re thinking of adopting a pair, he may have siblings or friends at the shelter.

👉 Meet Soren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

Phone: (262) 542-8851

Felix is a handsome gray/blue adult cat with a short coat. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly, so he could be a wonderful choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waukesha, WI, please consider visiting Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) or calling (262) 542-8851 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.