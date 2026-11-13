Waukesha’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior and even a paid internship. If you’re into power, water, or grid design, these are worth a look.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on refurbishing ozone systems for municipal and industrial water treatment. Mix site visits, customer meetings, and technical proposals while helping extend the life of critical water equipment.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time internship (10–12 weeks, May–Aug 2027)

Salary: $22.50–$29.00/hour (based on academic standing)

Hands-on station engineering design work using tools like Excel, Bluebeam, and WinIGS. Good fit if you’re a Bachelor’s or Master’s student (3.0+ GPA) wanting real project experience and a final presentation to local leadership.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems Location: Waukesha, WI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role designing and validating new electrical products that support backup power and energy solutions. You’ll work on CAD models, drawings, BOMs, and cross-functional projects—great if you have a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and at least a bit of related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.