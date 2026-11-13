Waukesha’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around the hospitals and hotels. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ProHealth Care (WI)

ProHealth Care (WI) Location: Waukesha, WI (Waukesha Memorial Hospital, 725 American Ave)

(Waukesha Memorial Hospital, 725 American Ave) Type: Pool/ As Needed , PM 2nd shift , every other weekend & rotating holidays

Pool/ , PM , every other weekend & rotating holidays Salary: Not listed

This role delivers meals to patients, follows diet orders, and keeps things clean and safe. Good fit if you like short evening shifts, talking with patients, and want a foot in the door at ProHealth Care.

Employer: CSM Corporation

Location: Waukesha, WI (Marriott Milwaukee West)

(Marriott Milwaukee West) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, weekends as needed

, 2nd shift, weekends as needed Salary: Not listed

Cook for a busy hotel restaurant, handle prep for the day, and keep a clean, safe kitchen. Great for cooks with 1+ year experience who like a fast pace and steady hours.

Employer: HHS

Location: Waukesha, WI (ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin)

(ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin) Type: Part-time , day/evening/night shifts available

, day/evening/night shifts available Pay: $18/hour

Help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and make sure orders match their diets. Good option if you want set hourly pay, benefits options, and flexible shifts in a healthcare setting.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.