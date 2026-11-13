Waukesha has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from fun family spots to solid long-term retail careers. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for an established WI retailer)

#twiceasnice Recruiting (for an established WI retailer) Location: Big Bend, WI ( 5–10 miles south of Waukesha )

Big Bend, WI ( ) Salary: $55,000–$65,000 + annual bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time (off-season ~40 hrs; peak up to 50 hrs/week)

Lead a team of 23–32 employees and run the full operation of a busy retail store with more predictable hours than many big-box roles. Great fit if you’ve managed a large team, know inventory/POS systems, and want clear growth paths in multi-location retail.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Waukesha, WI (on-site at HQ)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help dealer technicians by phone and email with technical troubleshooting and warranty support for Generac power systems. Good match if you have an associate degree or equivalent in a technical field, understand basic mechanical/electrical concepts, and enjoy customer service with a technical twist.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Waukesha, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Front-line role helping walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, handle sales, returns, and light in-store services like battery tests. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision, plus strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Planet of Play

Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

Type: Part-time & full-time; minimum age 16

Join the grand opening team of a new indoor playground, greeting families, supervising play areas, helping with birthday parties, café service, and check-ins. Great for students or anyone who loves working with kids in a fun, active setting.

Employer: Heartland Produce Co.

Location: Woodman’s, Waukesha, WI

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Type: Listed as full-time, 20–28 hrs/week, early shifts (6am & 2pm), weekends required

Keep the produce department looking sharp: stocking, quality checks, displays, and inventory. Includes weekly pay, 401(k) with up to 5% match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and potential bonus, ideal if you like physical work and early hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.