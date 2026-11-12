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🔧 Waukesha Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Waukesha has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.
Housekeeping (Part-Time)
- Employer: Steinhafels Furniture
- Location: Waukesha, WI (53186)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep the showroom, restrooms, kitchen, and break areas clean and welcoming for shoppers and staff. This role is good if you like routine cleaning work and want to join a 100% employee-owned, long-standing local company with access to benefits based on eligibility.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Point Real Estate Management (PRM)
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role taking care of apartment buildings: repairs, inspections, and preventive maintenance on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building systems. A good fit if you have property maintenance experience, like solving problems for residents, and can handle some evening or weekend work when needed.
Housekeeper 6:30 PM–3:00 AM (3rd Shift) – WMH
- Employer: ProHealth Care
- Location: 725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188
- Type: Nights / 3rd shift, every other weekend & 3 holidays/year
- Pay: $18/hour + $4.00/hour night differential (more with experience)
Night-shift hospital housekeeping role in Environmental Services, cleaning patient rooms, halls, and specialty areas and handling linens and waste safely. Strong option if you want steady hours, shift differential pay, and access to benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) match in a large health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than they look at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.