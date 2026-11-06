🏗️ Waukesha Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Waukesha’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love engines, code, and process design. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas (onsite with client)

Randstad Digital Americas (onsite with client) Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 per year

Work on internal combustion engines using Matlab/Simulink, Python, ATI Vision, and data analytics to tune spark, AFR, emissions, and durability. Great fit if you have 5+ years in engine controls, love modeling and simulation (SiL/HiL), and want a role that’s deep in embedded controls and performance optimization.

Employer: TechniBlend™ (a ProMach company)

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the process engineering team designing custom food & beverage processing equipment with automation and controls. You’ll own process design from concept through commissioning, guide standards and innovation, and work across mechanical, electrical, automation, and manufacturing. Ideal if you have 10+ years in food/bev or similar and 5+ years in leadership.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role focused on engine control software for gaseous-fueled internal combustion engines using Matlab/Simulink, CAN, ATI Vision, and Python. You’ll create and validate engine code, run simulations, and drive performance improvements across Generac’s energy products. Best for engineers with 5+ years in engine controls who want to own complex propulsion and generator control challenges.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.