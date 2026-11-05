🛒 Waukesha Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible, Hourly Roles

Waukesha’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local customer-facing jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Wireless Vision, LLC (T-Mobile Premium Retailer)

Wireless Vision, LLC (T-Mobile Premium Retailer) Location: Waukesha, WI (in-person, commute from New Berlin, WI 53151 required)

(in-person, commute from required) Type: Part-time (job post notes options for full-time and part-time)

(job post notes options for full-time and part-time) Pay: $13.00 – $25.00 per hour

Help customers find the right phones and plans while repping the T-Mobile brand. This role is great if you enjoy new tech, sales goals, and a fast-paced store environment, with perks like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and phone discounts.

Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: 1160 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.25 – $14.75 per hour starting range

Lead the backroom and merchandising side of the store at TJ Maxx, from truck deliveries to tagging and organizing product. Good fit if you have retail and leadership experience and want steady hours, store discounts, and a clear growth path in a large, stable company.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Join Goodwill as a Donation Attendant, Production, Sales Floor Associate, or Cashier and help turn donations into jobs for people in your community. This is a good match if you want flexible scheduling, a 20% store discount, lots of walking/active work, and a mission-driven workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Waukesha open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.