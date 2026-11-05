🤝 Waukesha Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Waukesha has some strong helping‑profession roles open right now, from hospital social work to field care management and even a niche veterinary social work job.

Below are several standout openings you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Location: Waukesha, WI (field based, 25–40% local travel )

(field based, ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24 – $46.81/hour

Work with adults who have disabilities or chronic conditions, doing in‑home assessments and building care plans that connect them with long‑term services and supports. Good fit if you know community resources, like working independently, and want a mix of home visits, care coordination, and interdisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / WVRC Waukesha

Location: Waukesha, WI (24/7 specialty & emergency animal hospital)

(24/7 specialty & emergency animal hospital) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 1st shift with some evenings/weekends

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Unique role supporting pet owners and veterinary staff through crisis, serious diagnoses, grief, and end‑of‑life decisions in a state‑of‑the‑art hospital. Great for an MSW with strong grief/trauma experience who wants to blend mental health skills with the human‑animal bond and help lead wellness programs for both clients and staff.

Employer: Optum (supporting ProHealth Care )

(supporting ) Location: Waukesha, WI regional hospitals

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8:00–4:30 or 12:00–8:30)

Salary: $60,200 – $107,400/year (based on experience and other factors)

Hospital‑based social work role focused on discharge planning, crisis intervention, and connecting patients and families with community resources. Ideal if you have a BSW (or higher), social work certification, and want to be part of an interdisciplinary care team improving patient outcomes across the continuum of care.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.