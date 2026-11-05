🚌 Waukesha Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Waukesha has some solid driving and delivery roles right now, from medical equipment routes to CDL training. Good mix of home-daily schedules and hands-on work.

Employer: Conley Logistics

Conley Logistics Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $150–$200 per day

Deliver and install appliances like fridges, washers, dryers, and ovens while driving box trucks around the area. Great fit if you have 1+ year of appliance delivery, solid mechanical skills, and like mixing driving with hands-on installs and customer service.

Employer: Safety-Kleen (a Clean Harbors company)

(a company) Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$23 per hour, with a raise after you earn your Class B CDL

Train to drive a Class B box truck on a set route, servicing parts washers, picking up containerized hazardous waste, and selling products. CDL training, Academy travel, and many benefits are company-paid, with a Monday–Friday, home-daily schedule and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Kinex Medical Company, LLC (R&M Rehabilitation)

Location: Waukesha, WI (serving Milwaukee and nearby communities)

(serving Milwaukee and nearby communities) Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: From $39,000 per year

Pick up and sometimes deliver orthopedic and post-surgery medical equipment to homes, hospitals, and clinics. Offers a flexible schedule, local travel, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) if you like variety, light equipment cleaning/repair, and patient interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and routes can make a big difference.

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