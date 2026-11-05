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🚌 Waukesha Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Waukesha has some solid driving and delivery roles right now, from medical equipment routes to CDL training. Good mix of home-daily schedules and hands-on work.
Appliance Installer/Delivery Driver
- Employer: Conley Logistics
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: $150–$200 per day
Deliver and install appliances like fridges, washers, dryers, and ovens while driving box trucks around the area. Great fit if you have 1+ year of appliance delivery, solid mechanical skills, and like mixing driving with hands-on installs and customer service.
Class B CDL Trainee (Sales and Service Route Driver)
- Employer: Safety-Kleen (a Clean Harbors company)
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$23 per hour, with a raise after you earn your Class B CDL
Train to drive a Class B box truck on a set route, servicing parts washers, picking up containerized hazardous waste, and selling products. CDL training, Academy travel, and many benefits are company-paid, with a Monday–Friday, home-daily schedule and overtime after 40 hours.
Equipment Pick-up Driver
- Employer: Kinex Medical Company, LLC (R&M Rehabilitation)
- Location: Waukesha, WI (serving Milwaukee and nearby communities)
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: From $39,000 per year
Pick up and sometimes deliver orthopedic and post-surgery medical equipment to homes, hospitals, and clinics. Offers a flexible schedule, local travel, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) if you like variety, light equipment cleaning/repair, and patient interaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and routes can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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