🏭 Waukesha Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Shifts & $35/hr+ Options

Waukesha’s factories are busy right now—lots of openings from entry-level production to engineering and leadership. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI (Lincoln Ave)

Pay: $24.45–$25.92/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 am–1:00 pm)

This role supports multiple production areas using a 25-ton overhead crane, forklifts, and other material-handling gear. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of overhead crane experience and want day-one health benefits, weekly pay, and lots of overtime potential.

Employer: Carlisle Construction Materials

Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $26.92/hr (may be higher with experience)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri

You’ll turn drawings and blueprints into clear manufacturing instructions and bills of material, working closely with engineering, production, and sales. Great for someone with 2+ years in drafting/engineering, strong math skills, and experience with tools like AutoCAD or SolidEdge.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI (Badger Dr)

Pay: $21.45/hr + $2.50/hr shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am)

Full-time, Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (see posting for terms)

Entry-level friendly role helping keep transformer coil production moving—staging materials, running basic machines, and moving finished coils. Good match if you’re okay with physical work, night shift, and overtime and want a way into manufacturing.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $97,000–$143,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead quality for a production area, drive scrap and defect reduction, and manage ISO 9001/Eaton quality systems. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 3+ years in manufacturing, and quality engineering experience who wants leadership responsibility and relocation support.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (for a local manufacturer)

(for a local manufacturer) Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $27.00–$35.00/hr + 20% shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 pm–7:00 am, Mon–Fri)

Run and set up CNC turret punch machines (including Amada), make custom parts from blueprints, and handle your own quality checks. Ideal if you’ve run CNC turret punches before, like working nights, and want strong pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $24.45–$26.00/hr + $2.50/hr shift premium

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am)

Full-time, Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (see posting for terms)

Hands-on lead role assembling transformer coils—welding aluminum/copper, hooking up leads, and reading blueprints/schematics. Great for someone with welding and/or electrical experience who wants to step into a lead position with strong benefits.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (for a local manufacturer)

(for a local manufacturer) Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $27.00–$36.00/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:30 am–3:00 pm, Mon–Fri)

Set up and run HAAS CNC machining centers, tweak G-code/M-code, and inspect precision parts. A strong fit if you have 2+ years of CNC setup experience, can read blueprints, and want day-shift hours with solid benefits and profit sharing.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI (Badger Dr)

Pay: $24.45/hr + $2.50/hr shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am)

Full-time, Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (see posting for terms)

You’ll perform electrical and visual testing on transformers/regulators—dielectric, loss, power factor, and more—plus document results. Good for folks with 1+ year manufacturing experience and some electricity/AC-DC background who like detailed, quality-focused work.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI

Pay: $24.45/hr + $2.50/hr shift premium

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm–11:00 pm)

Full-time, Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus (see posting for terms)

Inspect regulator units during and after assembly, checking interiors, exteriors, decals, and paint, and logging results. Nice match if you have 1+ year in manufacturing and want to move into quality inspection on an afternoon/evening schedule.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Waukesha, WI (Badger Dr)

Pay: $86,000–$126,000/year

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Lead a transformer production area—owning safety, quality, on-time delivery, and continuous improvement while supervising a team. Best for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing and at least 1 year in a lead/supervisor role, especially if you’re comfortable with Lean/Six Sigma and SAP.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Waukesha plants tend to move fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.