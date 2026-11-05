🏗️ Waukesha Engineering: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Waukesha’s engineering scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on lab work, automation, and power systems. If you’re in architecture & engineering, this is a solid moment to make a move.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Waukesha, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $27–$33/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026

Hands-on role setting up and tearing down test equipment, wiring, and fixtures so test techs can run product tests. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable around electrical wiring, and want lab experience without needing prior engineering lab work.

Employer: Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive)

Work on real municipal and infrastructure projects—design, drafting, field inspections, and construction observation. Ideal for new grads with a BS in Civil Engineering, some internship experience, and interest in AutoCAD Civil 3D and EIT.

Employer: HRU Technical Resources

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role (about 10+ years in welding automation) acting as the main technical contact during pre-sales for robotic welding systems. You’ll review parts, run feasibility tests, help quote projects, and travel to customer sites (~15%). Great if you know GMAW/GTAW, robotic welding, AWS/ASME codes, and CAD.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Waukesha, WI (onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and program PLC/HMI systems, integrate robots (ABB, Fanuc), and lead FAT/SAT for automation projects. Best for engineers with 3+ years of controls experience, strong Allen-Bradley / Siemens / Omron skills, and comfort troubleshooting in the field. Full benefits (medical, dental, PTO, 401k) are included.

Employer: Prolec Energy (Prolec GE Waukesha, part of GE Vernova)

Location: Waukesha, WI – office + shop floor

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead testing for large power transformers—define test processes, design test setups, analyze results, and mentor test staff. Strong match if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering, 5+ years in transformer design/testing or utilities, and experience with high voltage, IEEE standards, LabVIEW/NI/PLCs.

Employer: Husco

Location: Waukesha, WI, US

Type: Listed as Part-time (role description reads like a core engineering position)

(role description reads like a core engineering position) Salary: Not listed

Own customer projects from prototype through production launch for hydraulic and electro-mechanical systems. Good fit if you have a BS in Engineering, about 3 years’ experience, and like being hands-on with design control, supplier development, and customer-facing problem solving. Includes competitive pay, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO + 12 holidays, and 100% tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.