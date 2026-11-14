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🛒 Waukegan Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Waukegan has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and staying busy. Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Waukegan, IL (traveling to local stores)
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday)
You’ll stock and display popular snack brands in grocery and convenience stores, build relationships with store managers, and plan your own daily route. Weekends and major holidays are off, with benefits like 401(k) with match and medical, dental, and vision.
T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Spanish Speaking (N Lewis Ave)
- Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)
- Location: Waukegan, IL – N Lewis Ave store
- Compensation: Avg. “all-in” around $30 (hourly + uncapped commission)
- Type: Internship / entry-level retail role
Work in a fast-paced T-Mobile store helping customers pick the right phones, plans, and accessories while you learn sales and customer service skills. This role is built as a training path toward promotion, with uncapped commission, automatic raises, ESOP, wireless discounts, and health benefits for full-time staff.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Tower Loan
- Location: Waukegan, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30–5:30, some extended hours/Saturdays)
- Pay: Competitive base + performance incentives
You’ll help customers with personal loan needs, process payments and applications, and handle basic office tasks. This role offers bonuses, annual raises, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits, plus clear paths into leadership if you want to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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