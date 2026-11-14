Waukegan has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and staying busy. Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Waukegan, IL (traveling to local stores)

(traveling to local stores) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday)

You’ll stock and display popular snack brands in grocery and convenience stores, build relationships with store managers, and plan your own daily route. Weekends and major holidays are off, with benefits like 401(k) with match and medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

(T-Mobile Preferred Retailer) Location: Waukegan, IL – N Lewis Ave store

– N Lewis Ave store Compensation: Avg. “all-in” around $30 (hourly + uncapped commission)

Type: Internship / entry-level retail role

Work in a fast-paced T-Mobile store helping customers pick the right phones, plans, and accessories while you learn sales and customer service skills. This role is built as a training path toward promotion, with uncapped commission, automatic raises, ESOP, wireless discounts, and health benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Tower Loan

Location: Waukegan, IL (on-site)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30–5:30, some extended hours/Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri 8:30–5:30, some extended hours/Saturdays) Pay: Competitive base + performance incentives

You’ll help customers with personal loan needs, process payments and applications, and handle basic office tasks. This role offers bonuses, annual raises, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits, plus clear paths into leadership if you want to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.