Waukegan has some solid safety and security openings right now, especially if you’ve got leadership experience or want to grow into it.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Lead a team of security officers across multiple locations, handling access control, visitor management, and incident response. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, weekly pay, uniforms, paid training, and discount programs. Former military or law enforcement are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.94–$33.41/hour (base)

Be the on-site safety champion at an Amazon facility, running safety programs, audits, and training while supporting emergency response. Requires EHS-related experience or degree, knowledge of OSHA 29 CFR 1910, and offers stock units, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: American Place Casino

Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time (shift-based)

Full-time (shift-based) Pay: $20.90–$33.00/hour

Support the Security Shift Supervisor at a casino, overseeing officers, approving reports and arrests, and working closely with law enforcement and surveillance. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of security experience (6+ months casino security in supervision) and can work nights, weekends, and holidays; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.