Waukegan’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.50 – $30.50 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

(plus bonus opportunities) Why it’s worth a look: You run a single store day-to-day—hiring, leading the team, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on bakery role where you decorate cakes and pastries, help bake breads and cookies, and keep displays stocked and looking great. Good fit if you’re creative, enjoy customer service, and want steady hours with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: You’re the “every shift” leader, making sure guests are happy and the restaurant runs smoothly. You’ll supervise crew members and support the Assistant Manager/General Manager—good step up if you already have fast-food or quick-service experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.