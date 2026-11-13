Waukegan and nearby Pleasant Prairie have some strong finance openings right now, especially if you like hands-on numbers work and clear growth paths.

Employer: Atturo Tire Corp.

Atturo Tire Corp. Location: Waukegan, IL (on-site, in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,900 – $138,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole accounting department for a growing tire brand, with room to grow this role into a future CFO position. You’ll be very hands-on with daily accounting, ERP systems (Acumatica), inventory, cash flow, and audits, and you’ll manage and build out the accounting team.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI (commutable from Waukegan, on-site)

(commutable from Waukegan, on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like data and Excel and want to break into pricing / analytics. You’ll track market trends, competitor pricing, and product costs, and help set pricing strategies for a large, stable North American distributor with strong benefits and bonuses.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI (commutable from Waukegan, on-site)

(commutable from Waukegan, on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Ideal if you have 4+ years of tax or public accounting and want more ownership. You’ll handle S-corp and partnership returns, shareholder tax matters, fixed assets and depreciation, and mentor junior tax staff, all with day-one health coverage and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good finance roles nearby don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.