🍽️ Waukegan Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waukegan’s food scene is growing fast, from casinos to drive-thrus. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: American Place Casino

American Place Casino Location: Waukegan, IL

Salary: $60,000–$97,500

Type: Full-time

Lead the kitchen at a fine dining steak and seafood restaurant inside a new casino destination. You’ll manage sous and pastry chefs, oversee menu execution and food safety, and help shape a high-end guest experience, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: American Place Casino

American Place Casino Location: Waukegan, IL

Salary: $19–$30/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on line cook role in a fine dining steakhouse, perfect if you have 1–2 years of experience and strong knife skills. You’ll handle prep and service, support banquets, and work in a busy casino setting, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Waukegan, IL

Type: Full-time

Front-line leader role running shifts at a fast-food drive-in. You’ll supervise crew, keep guests happy, and support the Assistant and General Manager—good fit if you’re motivated, service-focused, and have a high school diploma/GED and valid driver’s license.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.