Watterson Park is busy with industrial work right now, and skilled techs are in demand. If you like hands-on jobs and staying active, this one is worth a look.

Employer: Precision Garage Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service Location: Watterson Park, KY (Louisville area, 40218)

(Louisville area, 40218) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)

Install, repair, and maintain commercial and industrial overhead doors, rolling steel doors, fire doors, grilles, shutters, dock equipment, and operators. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues, read blueprints and wiring diagrams, and handle certified door inspections while working directly with customers.

Perks: Sign-on bonus for the right candidate, medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, take-home company vehicle, paid training and advancement, plus uniforms and specialized tools provided.

If this sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.