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Sandbag stations and free event in Watsonville
Rain is expected in Watsonville over the next several days. The City has two self-serve sandbag stations open at Joyce McKenzie Park at 500 Joyce Dr and Fire Station 1 at 115 Second St. Residents can bring a shovel and fill their own bags at either site.
There will also be a FREE sandless sandbag event on Monday, November 16 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Joyce McKenzie Park. The water-activated bags are for senior citizens in City of Watsonville neighborhoods that have had flooding before, and supplies are limited and first-come, first-served. Pre-filled sandbags will be available to any City of Watsonville resident who brings identification to show their home address.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Watsonville
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