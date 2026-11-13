Rain is expected in Watsonville over the next several days. The City has two self-serve sandbag stations open at Joyce McKenzie Park at 500 Joyce Dr and Fire Station 1 at 115 Second St. Residents can bring a shovel and fill their own bags at either site.

There will also be a FREE sandless sandbag event on Monday, November 16 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Joyce McKenzie Park. The water-activated bags are for senior citizens in City of Watsonville neighborhoods that have had flooding before, and supplies are limited and first-come, first-served. Pre-filled sandbags will be available to any City of Watsonville resident who brings identification to show their home address.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Watsonville