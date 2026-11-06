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Watsonville

Watsonville community survey closes Sunday

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8W9h_1Gob3THq00

The City of Watsonville has a community survey that closes this Sunday, November 8. People who got an email invite can still fill out the survey and share their thoughts on important issues in the community.

Feedback from this survey will help the City Council create Watsonville’s 2027–2029 Strategic Plan. The message is also shared in Spanish so more neighbors can take part and make sure their voices are heard.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Watsonville

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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