📅 Sign up for Watseka Library Christmas musical Dec. 1

📅 Christmas musical program at Watseka Library

The Friends of the Library are hosting a musical Christmas program featuring Jani Massey-Giroux on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:30 PM.

The event will be at the Watseka Public Library, 201 South 4th Street, Watseka, IL 60970. All ages are welcome to enjoy music, refreshments, and a guest appearance by Santa.

Sign up is required, so be sure to register ahead of time. For details or to sign up, contact the library at 815-432-4544 or stop by during open hours (Monday–Friday 9:00 AM–6:00 PM, Saturday 9:00 AM–1:00 PM).