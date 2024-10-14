Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WATN Local Memphis

    Gov. Bill Lee's $100 million Hurricane Helene loan program sparks controversy, state lawmakers concerned over how funds will be spent

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 52
    Add a Comment
    Patrice Smith
    1h ago
    this is the white rasict sh*t. I was talking about. governor Lee had 100 million left from covid. and the money he has from cuts from disability insurance! now want your hick towns that Republicans.want to loan you money. he wants the money back or him and his republican party steal millions right under your noises
    Terry Looney
    23h ago
    If the moron would just listen, he could bring in a few million in new revenue by legalizing home grown cannabis.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gov. Lee announced the launch of the Helene Emergency Assistance Loans Program, a $100 million initiative aimed at supporting the health and wellbeing of residents impacted by Hurricane Helene
    Chattanooga Daily News5 days ago
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite5 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is winning now? Gap is closing
    AL.com1 day ago
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    Second huge listeria recall of 2024 includes 10 million pounds of meat found in these Tennessee stores
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    Child dies at Halloween attraction during prank gone wrong: 'Horrific accident'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story5 days ago
    One person killed, two others rescued after fishing boat gets pulled in generators at Alabama lake dam
    Alabama Now3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Woman called 911, claiming to be her spouse’s girlfriend, in a bid to pin the murder on the pregnant woman right after she killed her family member while the victim was sleeping in the living room
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee: See If You Won
    WSIX 97.9 The BIG 982 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Massachusetts middle schooler banned from class for wearing 'there are only two genders' t-shirt appeals his case to the Supreme Court
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Bill Clinton pops into McDonald’s on campaign trail - but his server thinks he’s Joe Biden
    The Independent2 days ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite5 days ago
    2 Tennessee mechanics are facing felony charges for defrauding Ford after selling misleading car parts
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy