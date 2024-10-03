Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WATN Local Memphis

    Two arrested following police chase in Bartlett, according to MPD

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 hours ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Tennessee Court upholds attorney general's role in death penalty case
    WATN Local Memphis6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy