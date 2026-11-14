Healthcare hiring around Watkinsville, GA is steady right now, with options from entry-level clinical support to advanced practice. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: University Surgical Vascular

University Surgical Vascular Location: Watkinsville, GA (in person)

Watkinsville, GA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Support surgeons and providers with both front- and back-office work: vitals, rooming patients, EMR, refills, and procedure support. Great fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with at least 1 year of medical office experience and want steady hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Georgia Hospice Care

Georgia Hospice Care Location: Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience and location (not listed)

Based on experience and location (not listed) Benefits: Tuition reimbursement, immediate PTO access, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, HSA match, disability, fertility assistance, mental health support

Provide hospice nursing care, build care plans, and support patients and families through end-of-life care. Good match for RNs with 2+ years of clinical experience, reliable transportation, and a heart for one-on-one, relationship-focused care.

Employer: SENTA Partners / Atlanta Allergy & Asthma

SENTA Partners / Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Location: Athens clinic serving the Watkinsville area

Athens clinic serving the Watkinsville area Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive; final offer depends on location and experience (range not listed)

Competitive; final offer depends on location and experience (range not listed) Benefits: Sign-on bonus, relocation assistance, medical/dental/vision, retirement with 401(k) match, CE funds, paid time off

Join a large, well-known allergy group with weekday hours and limited call (about 1–2 evenings plus 1 weekend every 4th/5th month). Ideal for a BE/BC Allergist/Immunologist (MD/DO) seeking a modern clinic, strong support, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.