undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Watkinsville, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring around Watkinsville, GA is steady right now, with options from entry-level clinical support to advanced practice. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: University Surgical Vascular
- Location: Watkinsville, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Support surgeons and providers with both front- and back-office work: vitals, rooming patients, EMR, refills, and procedure support. Great fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with at least 1 year of medical office experience and want steady hours plus solid benefits.
Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Georgia Hospice Care
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Based on experience and location (not listed)
- Benefits: Tuition reimbursement, immediate PTO access, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, HSA match, disability, fertility assistance, mental health support
Provide hospice nursing care, build care plans, and support patients and families through end-of-life care. Good match for RNs with 2+ years of clinical experience, reliable transportation, and a heart for one-on-one, relationship-focused care.
Physician – Allergy/Immunology (Part-Time)
- Employer: SENTA Partners / Atlanta Allergy & Asthma
- Location: Athens clinic serving the Watkinsville area
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive; final offer depends on location and experience (range not listed)
- Benefits: Sign-on bonus, relocation assistance, medical/dental/vision, retirement with 401(k) match, CE funds, paid time off
Join a large, well-known allergy group with weekday hours and limited call (about 1–2 evenings plus 1 weekend every 4th/5th month). Ideal for a BE/BC Allergist/Immunologist (MD/DO) seeking a modern clinic, strong support, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.