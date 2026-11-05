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🎓 Watkinsville, GA Teaching Jobs – Multiple Roles with $21/hr+
Watkinsville’s education scene is busy right now, with options from tiny infants to middle schoolers. If you like small classes, steady hours, and helping kids grow, these are worth a look.
Lead Preschool Teacher – Beacon Hill Schools
- Employer: Beacon Hill Schools
- Location: Watkinsville, GA (plus Athens & Bogart campuses)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour, based on education and experience
- Benefits: Competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, employer-paid holidays (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s), tuition discounts, uniforms, professional development
Lead a preschool classroom in a nurturing, play-based setting where curriculum, parent communication, and child development are the focus. Great fit if you have early childhood credentials and want strong benefits plus a consistent weekday schedule.
Middle School General Education Teacher & Curriculum Lead – Cupertino Academy
- Employer: Cupertino Academy
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + ~5 hours planning
- Pay: $10,000–$15,000 per year, based on experience
- Setting: Small groups, max 1:4 teacher-to-student ratio
Teach math, history, and science to grades 6–8 in very small groups and help design the middle school curriculum. Ideal if you enjoy a Christian learning environment, working with students with dyslexia, and want meaningful part-time hours with time built in for planning.
Infant Child Care Teachers (Lead, Assistant & Substitutes) – Oconee Preschool Academy
- Employer: OCONEE PRESCHOOL ACADEMY
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Substitutes
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, no nights or weekends; full-time 8-hour shifts; part-time typically 1:00/2:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance
Work with infants in a licensed early learning setting, focusing on safe care, routines, and early learning experiences. Good match if you want weekday-only hours, like working with the youngest learners, and value a path to grow in early childhood education.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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