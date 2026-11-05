🎓 Watkinsville, GA Teaching Jobs – Multiple Roles with $21/hr+

Watkinsville’s education scene is busy right now, with options from tiny infants to middle schoolers. If you like small classes, steady hours, and helping kids grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beacon Hill Schools

Beacon Hill Schools Location: Watkinsville, GA (plus Athens & Bogart campuses)

(plus Athens & Bogart campuses) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour , based on education and experience

, based on education and experience Benefits: Competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, employer-paid holidays (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s), tuition discounts, uniforms, professional development

Lead a preschool classroom in a nurturing, play-based setting where curriculum, parent communication, and child development are the focus. Great fit if you have early childhood credentials and want strong benefits plus a consistent weekday schedule.

Employer: Cupertino Academy

Cupertino Academy Location: Watkinsville, GA

Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + ~5 hours planning

Pay: $10,000–$15,000 per year , based on experience

, based on experience Setting: Small groups, max 1:4 teacher-to-student ratio

Teach math, history, and science to grades 6–8 in very small groups and help design the middle school curriculum. Ideal if you enjoy a Christian learning environment, working with students with dyslexia, and want meaningful part-time hours with time built in for planning.

Employer: OCONEE PRESCHOOL ACADEMY

Location: Watkinsville, GA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Substitutes

Schedule: Mon–Fri, no nights or weekends ; full-time 8-hour shifts; part-time typically 1:00/2:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

; full-time 8-hour shifts; part-time typically Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance

Work with infants in a licensed early learning setting, focusing on safe care, routines, and early learning experiences. Good match if you want weekday-only hours, like working with the youngest learners, and value a path to grow in early childhood education.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.