📅 Veterans Day ceremony at Oconee Veterans Park on Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day ceremony at Oconee Veterans Park

A Veterans Day program will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oconee County Veterans Memorial in Oconee Veterans Park, Watkinsville, GA.

The event is hosted by the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. Guest speaker Henry L. (Dick) Thompson, Ph.D., a decorated former U.S. Army Special Forces officer and local business leader, will share remarks.

If the weather is bad, the ceremony will move inside to the gymnasium at the Community Center in Oconee Veterans Park.

At the event:

General donations will be accepted to help maintain the Memorial grounds and support the Honor Our POW/MIA Phase III Capital Campaign .

will be accepted to help maintain the Memorial grounds and support the . Wall of Honor nomination forms will be available so you can nominate service members to be recognized.

For questions or more details, contact Dave Durden, Vice Chairman, or email oconeeveteransmemorial@gmail.com.

The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3); donations are tax-deductible (Tax ID 01-0552773).