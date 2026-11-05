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🚌 Watford City ND Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Watford City is busy with oilfield and freight work, so CDL drivers and techs are in steady demand. If you like being on the road or around big equipment, these roles are worth a look.
CDL Driver – Fuel Transport
- Employer: Rolfson Oil (listed via Gainrep and directly by Rolfson Oil – same role)
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting from $39/hr
Oilfield-only fuel hauling for a long-time local company that’s grown across multiple states. You’ll haul diesel to local job sites, work with tankers and hazmat, and get overtime over 40 hours, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, paid vacation, and company-provided safety gear. Requires Class A CDL with N & H endorsements and 2+ years hazmat tanker experience.
CDL A Driver
- Employer: Badlands Energy Services
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $38.00 per hour
Run a mix of equipment—tractor‑trailers, flatbeds, tankers, lowboys, dump and roll‑off trucks—hauling freight across different routes. You’ll handle loading/unloading, follow DOT/FMCSA rules, and keep detailed logs. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), retirement plan, and paid time off.
Pipeline Technician
- Employer: Energy Transfer
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on field role keeping pipelines, valves, pumps, compressors, and storage tanks running safely. You’ll patrol lines, mark locations, support damage prevention, and respond to call-outs, often in outdoor and industrial settings. Energy Transfer notes industry-leading compensation, comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match with profit sharing, PTO, and room to grow.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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