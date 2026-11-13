undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watervliet
🚧 Storm sewer work on 5th, 7th & 6th Ave through Nov. 25
11 days ago
🚧 Storm sewer construction on key Watervliet streets
As part of the CSO Elimination Phase 2 project, construction will continue in Watervliet over the next two weeks.
When: Mon 11/16 – Wed 11/25, normal daytime hours
No work: Thu 11/26 & Fri 11/27 (Thanksgiving)
Work resumes: Mon 11/30
Where & what:
- Crew 1: 5th Street, with ADA ramp work at 4th & 3rd Avenues
- Installing storm pipe and structures on 5th Street
- Preparing new ADA curb ramps at 4th & 3rd Ave corners – sidewalk and crosswalk detours there
- Crew 2: 7th Street & 6th Avenue
- Installing storm pipe/structures and tying into the existing system
- Crew 3: Various prior work areas
- Saw cutting, prep, and surface restoration
What this means for you:
- Temporary noise, equipment traffic, and parking restrictions in work zones
- Drivers: use alternate routes and follow flaggers
- Driveway and business access will be maintained whenever possible
Questions? Call Watervliet City Hall: (518) 270-3800 or email OfficeoftheGeneralManager@watervlietny.gov.
More Info: CSO Elimination Phase 2 – Construction Update - Ci...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.