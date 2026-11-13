🚧 Storm sewer construction on key Watervliet streets

As part of the CSO Elimination Phase 2 project, construction will continue in Watervliet over the next two weeks.

When: Mon 11/16 – Wed 11/25, normal daytime hours

No work: Thu 11/26 & Fri 11/27 (Thanksgiving)

Work resumes: Mon 11/30

Where & what:

Crew 1: 5th Street , with ADA ramp work at 4th & 3rd Avenues Installing storm pipe and structures on 5th Street Preparing new ADA curb ramps at 4th & 3rd Ave corners – sidewalk and crosswalk detours there

, with Crew 2: 7th Street & 6th Avenue Installing storm pipe/structures and tying into the existing system

Crew 3: Various prior work areas Saw cutting, prep, and surface restoration

Various prior work areas

What this means for you:

Temporary noise, equipment traffic, and parking restrictions in work zones

in work zones Drivers: use alternate routes and follow flaggers

use alternate routes and follow flaggers Driveway and business access will be maintained whenever possible

Questions? Call Watervliet City Hall: (518) 270-3800 or email OfficeoftheGeneralManager@watervlietny.gov.