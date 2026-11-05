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📅 Watervliet volleyball plays Bangor in district final Thursday
📅 Panthers play Bangor in district volleyball final Thursday
The Watervliet Panthers varsity volleyball team is moving on to the District Finals after a 3–2 win over Coloma in the semifinal.
After dropping the first set 19–25, the Panthers took control in sets two and three. Aubrey Winnell led the night with 7 aces, and the Campbell sisters, Adelyn and Braelyn, along with Winnell, led the team in kills. Coloma edged out set four 27–25, forcing a deciding fifth set, where Watervliet came from behind to win 15–12.
The Panthers will now face Bangor in the District Finals on Thursday at 6:00 PM at Coloma High School.
If you want to cheer them on, head to Coloma High School on Thursday at 6:00 PM. Go Panthers!
More Info: Panthers Advance to District Finals! - Watervliet ...
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