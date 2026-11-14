Waterville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to hospital and travel roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re looking to stay in (or move to) patient care.

Employer: Avanta Care Home Health

Avanta Care Home Health Location: Waterville, ME (in‑home care)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, and light housekeeping so they can stay safe and comfortable at home. Good fit if you’re compassionate, can work independently, and want a flexible schedule in the community.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the pharmacist with prescriptions, data entry, and customer questions in a steady, fast‑paced retail setting. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions (assignment at Oak Grove Center)

(assignment at Oak Grove Center) Location: Waterville, ME – Skilled Nursing Facility

Type: Full-time, 13‑week travel contract

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM , 35 hrs/week guaranteed

Monday–Friday, , 35 hrs/week guaranteed Pay: $1,932–$2,122/week gross, plus housing ($791/week) and meals ($476/week) stipends for eligible travelers

Short‑term travel PT role with a weekday schedule and strong weekly pay in a SNF setting. Includes day‑one medical, dental, vision, license and travel reimbursement, PTO, and weekly pay through a long‑standing travel agency.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: Augusta & Waterville, ME (Alfond & Thayer Centers)

Type: 36 hrs/week, Nights (7p–7a)

Pay: $19.65–$34.39/hour base, plus up to +$7/hr shift differentials

Work across both ED locations doing patient care, ECGs, splinting, and more as part of a busy emergency team. Great if you’re a CNA or EMT looking for strong benefits, paid time off, tuition help, and career growth in hospital care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.