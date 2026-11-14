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🏥 Waterville, ME Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Waterville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to hospital and travel roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re looking to stay in (or move to) patient care.
Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Avanta Care Home Health
- Location: Waterville, ME (in‑home care)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, and light housekeeping so they can stay safe and comfortable at home. Good fit if you’re compassionate, can work independently, and want a flexible schedule in the community.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the pharmacist with prescriptions, data entry, and customer questions in a steady, fast‑paced retail setting. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and health benefits for eligible staff.
Travel Physical Therapist – SNF – up to $2,122/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions (assignment at Oak Grove Center)
- Location: Waterville, ME – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Type: Full-time, 13‑week travel contract
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 35 hrs/week guaranteed
- Pay: $1,932–$2,122/week gross, plus housing ($791/week) and meals ($476/week) stipends for eligible travelers
Short‑term travel PT role with a weekday schedule and strong weekly pay in a SNF setting. Includes day‑one medical, dental, vision, license and travel reimbursement, PTO, and weekly pay through a long‑standing travel agency.
Emergency Department Technician (ED Tech) – Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Augusta & Waterville, ME (Alfond & Thayer Centers)
- Type: 36 hrs/week, Nights (7p–7a)
- Pay: $19.65–$34.39/hour base, plus up to +$7/hr shift differentials
Work across both ED locations doing patient care, ECGs, splinting, and more as part of a busy emergency team. Great if you’re a CNA or EMT looking for strong benefits, paid time off, tuition help, and career growth in hospital care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.