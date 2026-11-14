🛒 Waterville, ME Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $100K

Waterville’s retail scene is busy right now, from big box stores to seasonal mall jobs. If you like helping customers or leading teams, there are a couple of solid options open today.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Waterville, ME (Elm Plaza)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Holiday-season role helping shoppers find scents, gifts, and self-care favorites. Perks include daily or weekly pay, 40% discount, chances for free product, and flexible scheduling—good fit if you want extra income and a fun, busy store vibe.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 80 Waterville Commons Dr, Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses

Lead the overnight team, keep shelves full, and drive sales and store standards. This is a leadership role with benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs if you want to grow your retail management career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and schedules go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.