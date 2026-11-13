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🏥 Waterville, ME Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Waterville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid roles ranging from clinic nursing to therapy and home health.
LPN Dispensing Nurse – Outpatient MAT Clinic
- Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare)
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.83 – $28.41/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:00 AM–1:00 PM, some Saturdays
Early-morning clinic role with no bedside lifting, focused on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Good fit if you want steady hours, a lower-stress environment, and strong benefits while helping people in recovery.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – SNF
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,436 – $1,504 per week
- Hours: 35 hrs/week, 08:00–16:30, 5 days/week
- Setting: Skilled nursing facility
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
Travel COTA role with guaranteed hours in a SNF, working day shifts under an OT. Great if you like hands-on rehab, clear weekly pay, and a set schedule.
Travel Registered Nurse – Long-Term Care Nights
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Contract (10 weeks)
- Pay: $1,350 – $1,467 per week
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 3×12 night shifts (approx. 17:45–06:15)
- Setting: Long-term care
- Start Date: 11/16/2026
Short-term LTC travel contract for RNs who don’t mind nights and want guaranteed hours. You’ll manage meds, assessments, and care plans for residents in a stable LTC setting.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship (13 weeks)
- Pay: Up to $2,527 per week (per listing)
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
Day-shift PT travel role with a strong weekly package and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you want solid income, predictable days, and experience with a national travel agency.
Physical Therapist – Internal Traveler, Home Care & Hospice
- Employer: Northern Light Home Care and Hospice
- Location: Waterville, ME (may float to other areas as needed)
- Type: Full-time, temporary per diem (about 12 weeks)
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, typical schedule 7:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay Range: Listed as starting around $70/hour (per posting note)
Unique “internal travel” PT role where you work directly for Northern Light in home care and hospice for 12 weeks, with the option to stay on permanently. Good for PTs who want traveler-style flexibility but like the idea of joining a Maine-based system.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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