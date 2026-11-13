Waterville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid roles ranging from clinic nursing to therapy and home health.

Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare)

Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare) Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.83 – $28.41/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:00 AM–1:00 PM, some Saturdays

Early-morning clinic role with no bedside lifting, focused on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Good fit if you want steady hours, a lower-stress environment, and strong benefits while helping people in recovery.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,436 – $1,504 per week

Hours: 35 hrs/week , 08:00–16:30, 5 days/week

, 08:00–16:30, 5 days/week Setting: Skilled nursing facility

Skilled nursing facility Start Date: 11/30/2026

Travel COTA role with guaranteed hours in a SNF, working day shifts under an OT. Great if you like hands-on rehab, clear weekly pay, and a set schedule.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Contract (10 weeks)

Pay: $1,350 – $1,467 per week

Hours: 36 hrs/week , 3×12 night shifts (approx. 17:45–06:15)

, 3×12 night shifts (approx. 17:45–06:15) Setting: Long-term care

Long-term care Start Date: 11/16/2026

Short-term LTC travel contract for RNs who don’t mind nights and want guaranteed hours. You’ll manage meds, assessments, and care plans for residents in a stable LTC setting.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Travel / Internship (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $2,527 per week (per listing)

(per listing) Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Day-shift PT travel role with a strong weekly package and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you want solid income, predictable days, and experience with a national travel agency.

Employer: Northern Light Home Care and Hospice

Location: Waterville, ME (may float to other areas as needed)

(may float to other areas as needed) Type: Full-time, temporary per diem (about 12 weeks)

Hours: 40 hrs/week , typical schedule 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

, typical schedule 7:00 AM–5:00 PM Pay Range: Listed as starting around $70/hour (per posting note)

Unique “internal travel” PT role where you work directly for Northern Light in home care and hospice for 12 weeks, with the option to stay on permanently. Good for PTs who want traveler-style flexibility but like the idea of joining a Maine-based system.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.