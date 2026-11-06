🔧 Waterville, ME Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waterville has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe. These roles are great if you want steady work and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Waterville, ME (190 JFK Plaza)

Type: Full-time (PT Sanitation Maintenance role)

Pay: $15.10 – $19.65 per hour

Keep the store looking sharp inside and out: clean restrooms and breakroom, mop floors, handle spills, empty trash, sweep the parking lot, and help with snow shoveling and salting. Good fit if you like moving all shift, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want a job with a steady routine and clear tasks.

Employer: Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP)

Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of building and grounds work: cleaning, painting, minor repairs, carpentry, mowing, weed control, and snow removal at KVCAP facilities. Great if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience, know basic carpentry and plumbing, and want a role with variety and steady hours.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Waterville, ME (80 Waterville Commons Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

Help keep the store clean from the parking lot to the restrooms and receiving area so customers have a good first and last impression. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.