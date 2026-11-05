🛒 Waterville, ME Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $24/hr

Waterville’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains and local favorites hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. If you like staying busy and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: Starts at $16.00/hr

Lead the crew at a fun, fast-paced discount store where you’ll help with customer service, opening/closing, training new team members, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience and want leadership responsibility without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 140 Elm Plaza, Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.35 – $24.75/hr

Train to become a produce department leader at a well-known local supermarket. You’ll learn ordering, scheduling, merchandising, and how to run the department when the manager is out—great if you want a long-term retail management path.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 140 Elm Plaza, Waterville, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.90 – $21.60/hr

Help run Hannaford’s online order pickup service—managing orders, leading Hannaford To Go associates, and making sure customers get fast, accurate curbside service. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer contact, light leadership, and staying on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.