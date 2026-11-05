🏥 Waterville, Maine COTA Travel Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Waterville is hot right now for travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants—especially in SNF and rehab. If you’re a COTA who likes steady hours and good weekly pay, this is a great time to look.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Waterville, ME (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks

Hours: 35 hrs/week , 5x8 days, 08:00–16:30

, 5x8 days, Estimated weekly pay: $1,433–$1,493/week

Work in a geriatric SNF setting with guaranteed hours and a set day schedule. Good fit if you like detailed care plans, documentation, and close teamwork with PT/OT and nursing.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, 8-hour day shifts Estimated weekly pay: $1,188/week

National travel agency with lots of therapy openings and day-1 benefits. Nice option if you want strong recruiter support and may want to keep traveling after this contract.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 35 hrs/week , 7-hour day shifts

, 7-hour day shifts Estimated weekly pay: $1,134/week

Slightly shorter days with guaranteed hours and day-1 benefits. Good if you want a lighter schedule but still steady income and CE support.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Waterville, ME (SNF)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, 8-hour day shifts Estimated weekly pay: $1,465/week

SNF-focused role with a clear 11/09/2026–02/08/2027 assignment window. Offers housing support, CE credits, and a big-name travel agency behind you.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

Location: Waterville, ME – Oak Grove Center

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 42.5 hrs/week , shift 1, 08:00–16:30

, shift 1, Estimated weekly pay: $1,166/week

Slightly higher weekly hours at Oak Grove Center, which can help your total take-home. Good if you like a full, structured day schedule.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy

SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, 8-hour shifts Estimated weekly pay: $1,650/week

One of the highest-paying options on this list, with guaranteed hours and strong benefits. Great if you have at least 1 year of recent COTA experience and want to maximize income.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Waterville, ME (SNF)

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts (approx. 07:00–15:00)

, 8-hour shifts (approx. 07:00–15:00) Estimated weekly pay: $1,411/week

Woman-owned agency rated #1 Best Travel Healthcare Company (2025, BluePipes). Good pick if you value a very hands-on recruiter and solid medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING

SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 5x8 days, 08:00–16:00

, 5x8 days, Estimated weekly pay: $1,612/week

Rehab-focused role with strong 401(k) match up to 5% and day-1 benefits. Nice if you want both high pay and long-term financial perks.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 35 hrs/week , 12-hour shifts (days)

, 12-hour shifts (days) Estimated weekly pay: $1,390/week

Mix of longer shifts and fewer days per week, plus day-1 benefits and a 401(k). Known for strong recruiter support and even an annual travel-club vacation perk.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Centra Healthcare Solutions Location: Waterville, ME – SNF/LTC

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 5x8 days

, 5x8 days Estimated weekly pay: $1,408/week

SNF/LTC experience required. Strong choice if you love long-term care and want mileage reimbursement, CEU support, and help with housing or lodging per diems.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—Waterville COTA travel spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.