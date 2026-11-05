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Waterville
🏥 Waterville, Maine COTA Travel Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
6 days ago
Waterville is hot right now for travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants—especially in SNF and rehab. If you’re a COTA who likes steady hours and good weekly pay, this is a great time to look.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – SNF (up to ~$1,493/wk)
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Waterville, ME (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks
- Hours: 35 hrs/week, 5x8 days, 08:00–16:30
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,433–$1,493/week
- Work in a geriatric SNF setting with guaranteed hours and a set day schedule. Good fit if you like detailed care plans, documentation, and close teamwork with PT/OT and nursing.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,188/wk
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,188/week
- National travel agency with lots of therapy openings and day-1 benefits. Nice option if you want strong recruiter support and may want to keep traveling after this contract.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,134/wk
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 35 hrs/week, 7-hour day shifts
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,134/week
- Slightly shorter days with guaranteed hours and day-1 benefits. Good if you want a lighter schedule but still steady income and CE support.
Travel Occupational Therapist Assistant – SNF – $1,465/wk
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Waterville, ME (SNF)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,465/week
- SNF-focused role with a clear 11/09/2026–02/08/2027 assignment window. Offers housing support, CE credits, and a big-name travel agency behind you.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,166/wk
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Waterville, ME – Oak Grove Center
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 42.5 hrs/week, shift 1, 08:00–16:30
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,166/week
- Slightly higher weekly hours at Oak Grove Center, which can help your total take-home. Good if you like a full, structured day schedule.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,650/wk
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,650/week
- One of the highest-paying options on this list, with guaranteed hours and strong benefits. Great if you have at least 1 year of recent COTA experience and want to maximize income.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – SNF – $1,411/wk
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Waterville, ME (SNF)
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts (approx. 07:00–15:00)
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,411/week
- Woman-owned agency rated #1 Best Travel Healthcare Company (2025, BluePipes). Good pick if you value a very hands-on recruiter and solid medical, dental, and vision coverage.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – Rehab – $1,612/wk
- Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days, 08:00–16:00
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,612/week
- Rehab-focused role with strong 401(k) match up to 5% and day-1 benefits. Nice if you want both high pay and long-term financial perks.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,390/wk
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 35 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts (days)
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,390/week
- Mix of longer shifts and fewer days per week, plus day-1 benefits and a 401(k). Known for strong recruiter support and even an annual travel-club vacation perk.
Travel SNF/LTC Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,408/wk
- Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Waterville, ME – SNF/LTC
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Estimated weekly pay: $1,408/week
- SNF/LTC experience required. Strong choice if you love long-term care and want mileage reimbursement, CEU support, and help with housing or lodging per diems.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—Waterville COTA travel spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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