🤝 Waterville, ME community jobs with multiple case manager roles

Waterville’s social services scene is busy right now, with several case manager roles open for people who like helping neighbors stay housed, healthy, and independent.

Employer: Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter & Services

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter & Services Location: Waterville, ME

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $21–$25/hour (based on experience) + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Work directly with people experiencing homelessness to help them find and keep housing, using a Housing First and harm-reduction approach. Strong benefits (health, no-cost dental & vision, 4 weeks PTO after 90 days, 13 holidays, 403(b)) and a mission-driven team focused on housing, recovery, and long-term stability.

Employer: Care Lync

Location: Waterville, ME (Augusta-area caseload)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities and Autism who are on Medicaid waivers. You’ll build person-centered service plans, coordinate housing, medical, social, and vocational supports, and travel to meet participants about 50% of the time; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Care Lync

Location: Waterville, ME (Augusta-area caseload)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the role above, but focused on the aging population, helping older adults stay safe and independent in their homes and communities. You’ll create and update person-centered plans, coordinate medical and support services, and travel to participants as needed, with the same solid benefits package.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.