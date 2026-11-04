⚠️ Waterville Public Library closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Waterville Library closed for Veterans Day, Nov. 11

The Waterville Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

If you need books, printing, or other services, plan your visit for another day, as the building will not be open on the holiday.

The post also highlights:

The Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress , which collects and preserves personal stories from American war veterans.

at the , which collects and preserves personal stories from American war veterans. The Hire A Vet Campaign – Maine, encouraging people to hire veterans, not just thank them.

Veterans Day is a U.S. public holiday held every November 11 to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.