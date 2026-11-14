🤝 Watertown, WI Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Watertown has some solid options right now if you like helping people, especially youth and folks building life skills. These roles are hands-on, mission-focused, and mostly evenings/nights.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS)

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS) Location: Watertown, WI (Matz Center Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility)

(Matz Center Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 pm – 8:00 am, weekends/holidays required)

Salary: Not listed

Lead overnight staff at a state-certified youth crisis stabilization facility for ages 8–17. You’ll split your time between direct care (room checks, safety, morning routines) and shift leadership (coaching staff, training, making sure protocols are followed). Good fit if you have a human services or related background, can stay calm in crisis, and want to use tools like DBT and trauma-informed care.

Employer: Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS)

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. (WCS) Location: Watertown, WI (Matz Center Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility)

(Matz Center Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 pm – 8:00 am, weekends/holidays required)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight direct-care role supporting youth 8–17 in mental health crisis. You’ll do bed checks, monitor suicide and safety plans, help with morning routines, meds, and basic life skills, plus light cleaning and meal prep. Great if you have at least a high school diploma, some experience with youth or mental health, and want to grow in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Forward Family Care, LLC

Location: Watertown, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help kids and adults build everyday life skills at home and in the community—things like personal care, cleaning routines, and simple meal prep. This is a good pick if you want a flexible schedule, enjoy one-on-one support, and have experience with autism, developmental or intellectual disabilities, or other support needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.