Watertown’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind long days on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: Starting $20+/hour (plus shift differentials for 2nd and weekend shifts)

(plus shift differentials for 2nd and weekend shifts) Schedule: 1st shift is Mon–Thu, 5am–3pm (other shifts also available)

Prep and paint large products using spray equipment, then inspect and touch up your work so it meets quality standards. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 40 lbs, and are comfortable wearing a respirator and PPE.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $23–$26/hour to start + $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid monthly over 10 months)

to start + (paid monthly over 10 months) Schedule: 1st shift Mon–Thu, 5am–3pm (2nd and weekend shifts also available with extra pay)

Run advanced and robotic welding equipment, inspect your own work, and help improve weld processes. Great for someone who can read blueprints and weld symbols, handle repetitive physical work, and wants room to grow (1 year experience preferred but not required).

Employer: Morton Buildings, Inc.

Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $40.00–$43.25/hour based on experience

based on experience Travel: Up to 25% with some overnights

Lead a 2–3 person crew repairing post-frame buildings, plan daily work and materials, and be the main contact for customers. Best for experienced leaders with 3+ years in building construction, strong post-frame skills, and a valid driver’s license (Class A CDL or willing to get one).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.