Watertown has a solid mix of hands-on factory work and steady warehouse shifts right now. Good options here if you like working with tools, machines, or staying active on your feet.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (shift differentials for 2nd & weekend shifts mentioned)

This role installs and repairs automated equipment, controls, and general plant machinery. Good fit if you like troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues and reading schematics in a modern manufacturing setting.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (shift differentials for 2nd & weekend shifts mentioned)

Run and maintain a laser cutting machine to cut steel to blueprint specs. You’ll set up jobs, do basic maintenance, measure parts for accuracy, and keep the area clean.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $21+/hour

Install parts, wiring, windows, and panels on cabs and check that everything works and meets quality standards. Great if you like working with hand and power tools and staying busy on the line.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid monthly over 10 months)

Wash, sand, mask, and move parts into the paint booth, then clean up and remove masking after drying. Very hands-on role if you don’t mind physical work and like seeing a product through to paint.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $19+/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid monthly over 10 months)

Similar to Paint Prep, but with a clear starting wage listed. You’ll wash, sand, mask, caulk, and move product to and from the paint booth while following safety and quality steps.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.20–$19.70/hour, paid weekly

Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait—nice option if you want steady part-time work and to stay active.

Employer: B & G Industries Inc

Location: Watertown, SD

Watertown, SD Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus mentioned

Prep equipment and parts for paint or powder coat—sanding, feathering, masking, and keeping jobs on schedule. Day hours, 10-hour shifts Monday–Thursday, with overtime as needed.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.