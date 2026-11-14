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Watertown
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Watertown, SD
2 days ago
Watertown has a solid mix of hands-on factory work and steady warehouse shifts right now. Good options here if you like working with tools, machines, or staying active on your feet.
Automation Maintenance Technician - 1st Shift
- Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (shift differentials for 2nd & weekend shifts mentioned)
This role installs and repairs automated equipment, controls, and general plant machinery. Good fit if you like troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues and reading schematics in a modern manufacturing setting.
Laser Operator - 1st Shift
- Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (shift differentials for 2nd & weekend shifts mentioned)
Run and maintain a laser cutting machine to cut steel to blueprint specs. You’ll set up jobs, do basic maintenance, measure parts for accuracy, and keep the area clean.
Assembly - 1st Shift (Starting $21+/hour)
- Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $21+/hour
Install parts, wiring, windows, and panels on cabs and check that everything works and meets quality standards. Great if you like working with hand and power tools and staying busy on the line.
Paint Prep - 1st Shift
- Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid monthly over 10 months)
Wash, sand, mask, and move parts into the paint booth, then clean up and remove masking after drying. Very hands-on role if you don’t mind physical work and like seeing a product through to paint.
Paint Prep/Caulk - 1st Shift (Starting $19+/hour)
- Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $19+/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid monthly over 10 months)
Similar to Paint Prep, but with a clear starting wage listed. You’ll wash, sand, mask, caulk, and move product to and from the paint booth while following safety and quality steps.
Package Handler - Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.20–$19.70/hour, paid weekly
Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait—nice option if you want steady part-time work and to stay active.
Prepper
- Employer: B & G Industries Inc
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus mentioned
Prep equipment and parts for paint or powder coat—sanding, feathering, masking, and keeping jobs on schedule. Day hours, 10-hour shifts Monday–Thursday, with overtime as needed.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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