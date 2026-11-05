🚧 Watertown, SD Construction & Trades: Multiple Openings Right Now

Watertown’s shops are busy and still hiring. If you’ve got welding or painting skills, there are solid full-time roles open with room to grow.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Watertown, SD (also listed for Greeneville, TN and Rochester, MN)

(also listed for Greeneville, TN and Rochester, MN) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level welding role working on protective structures and specialized weldments. You’ll read blueprints, handle all weld positions and thicknesses, help train other welders, and support quality and safety improvements.

Employer: Dakota Bodies

Location: Watertown, SD

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.00/hour DOE + $2.00/hour 2nd shift differential

Industrial powder coat line role prepping, painting, and maintaining equipment on truck bodies. Good fit if you have industrial painting experience and can work in a respirator and as part of a fast-moving team.

Employer: Dakota Bodies

Location: Watertown, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on welding job building and repairing truck bodies to blueprints and SOPs. You’ll weld in multiple positions, inspect your own work, help other welders, and work in a fast-paced shop with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and a retention bonus for new hires.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.