🏭 Watertown SD Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Watertown’s shop floors are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dakota Bodies

Dakota Bodies Location: Watertown, SD

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Move materials around the plant, mostly by forklift (about 25–30% of your day), and keep machines stocked and running smoothly. This role is good if you’re a self-starter who can handle physical work, follow detailed instructions, and likes a fast-paced production floor.

Employer: Pivotal Health Solutions (listed via Stars and Stripes)

(listed via Stars and Stripes) Location: Watertown, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare benefits

Lead all daily operations at a fabrication plant, from production and maintenance to safety and quality. This is a leadership role for someone with 5+ years of plant or operations management who knows fabrication processes and wants to drive continuous improvement.

Employer: HomeTown Building Center

Location: Watertown, SD

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: $17.50 – $20.00 per hour (DOE)

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30 AM–5:30 PM, some Sat 7:30 AM–1:00 PM

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, employee discount

Deliver and unload building materials like sheetrock, shingles, cabinets, and doors, plus help customers in the lumberyard. Great fit if you’re 18+, can lift heavy (125+ lbs), have a valid driver’s license with a clean record, and want steady hours all year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or move up once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.