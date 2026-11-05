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🍽️ Watertown SD Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Watertown’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for evenings and growth.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1500
- Location: 1201 29th St SE, Watertown, SD 57201
- Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
- Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing
Prepare deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Server – Applebee’s (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s)
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Pay: Tip credit minimum wage + tips (actual take-home varies)
- Type: Full-Time
Serve food and drinks, chat with guests, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a busy, upbeat Applebee’s. Good fit if you like people, want to learn business, leadership, and hospitality, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 25 lbs.
Food Service / Dietary Aide – Part Time (Afternoons)
- Employer: Jenkins Living Center
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Schedule: 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, 3–4 days/week, every other weekend
- Type: Part-Time
Help with meal prep, serving, and dishwashing in a clean, team-focused care setting. Great for someone 16+ who wants steady afternoon hours and a chance to make a difference for residents; background check and TB test required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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