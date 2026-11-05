🍽️ Watertown SD Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Watertown’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for evenings and growth.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1500

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1201 29th St SE, Watertown, SD 57201

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Prepare deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s)

Location: Watertown, SD

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage + tips (actual take-home varies)

(actual take-home varies) Type: Full-Time

Serve food and drinks, chat with guests, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a busy, upbeat Applebee’s. Good fit if you like people, want to learn business, leadership, and hospitality, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Jenkins Living Center

Location: Watertown, SD

Schedule: 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, 3–4 days/week, every other weekend

Type: Part-Time

Help with meal prep, serving, and dishwashing in a clean, team-focused care setting. Great for someone 16+ who wants steady afternoon hours and a chance to make a difference for residents; background check and TB test required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.