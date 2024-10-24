Open in App
    Saturday's state high school cross country championships to include 164 area runners

    By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqpOd_0wKDdAQF00

    RAPID CITY — A total of 164 northeastern South Dakota runners are set to close out their seasons by competing in the 2024 South Dakota State High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort.

    The meet opens at 1 p.m. Central with the Class B girls' 5,000-meter race. The schedule includes Class A girls at 1:30 p.m., Class AA girls at 2 p.m., Class B boys at 2:30 p.m., Class A boys at 3 p.m. and Class AA boys at 3:30 p.m. Awards will follow.

    The top six teams and 25 individuals in each race will receive awards.

    Here's information on each of the six races:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3nSN_0wKDdAQF00

    Class AA Boys

    • Last Year's Champions — Pierre senior Jared Lutmer (individual) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (team).
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Aberdeen Central took fourth and Watertown 13th.
    • Top Returning Runner — Brandon Valley junior Mikah Peters was fourth last year.
    • Returning Area State Medalist — Watertown sophomore Dane Stark took 25th last October. Junior Ty Sullivan also medaled (17th) but is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Eastern South Dakota Conference champion Aberdeen Central and Watertown.

    Class AA Girls

    • Last Year's Champions — O'Gorman senior Libby Castelli (indivdual) and Brandon Valley (team).
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Watertown placed eighth and Aberdeen Central 11thg.
    • Top Returning Runner — Castelli.
    • Returning Area State Medalist s — Watertown eighth-grader Grace McElroy took eighth and Aberdeen Central junior Juna Ramey 25th.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Aberdeen Central and Watertown.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cxjsd_0wKDdAQF00

    Class A Boys

    • Last Year's Champions — Hill City senior Luke Rupert (individual) and Hill City (team).
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Milbank was fourth, North Central 12th, Deuel 14th and Clark-Willow Lake 15th.
    • Top Returning Runner — Miller junior Pierce Baumberger was fourth last year.
    • Returning Area State Medalist — Milbank senior Bryan Meyer placed 24th.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Deuel, Great Plains Lutheran, Milbank and Sioux Valley.

    Class A Girls

    • Last Year's Champions — Sioux Falls Christian senior Corinne Braun (indivdiual) and Sioux Falls Christian (team). Christian has won the last two state team titles.
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Sioux Valley took fourth, Clark-Willow Lake seventh, Milbank nine and Aberdeen Roncalli 11th.
    • Top Returning Runner — Flandreau junior Faith Wiese placed second a year ago.
    • Returning Area State Medalist s — Milbank junior Ashlynn Batchelor took fourth, Clark-Willow Lake freshman Kamryn Nesheim 11th and Deuel senior Jaycee Hourigan 25th last October. Sioux Valley senior Isabelle Bloker, the 2022 state champion, took third last year but a combination of illness and injury has kept her out of competition down the stretch this fall. She committed to run at the University of New Mexico earlier this fall. She didn't run in the region and didn't qualify for the state meet.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Clark-Willow Lake, Deuel, Milbank and Sioux Valley.

    2023 STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET: Class B champion Potter County among eight teams, 38 area runners to receive awards

    Class B Boys

    • Last Year's Champions — Mitchell Christian sohomore Silas Holdeman (individual) and Philip (team). The title was the second in a row for Philip..
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Northwestern was third, Frederick Area sixth, Deubrook Area seventh, Arlington 8th, Potter County 13th and Herreid-Selby Area 14th.
    • Top Returning Runner — Holdeman.
    • Returning Area State Medalists — Herreid-Selby Area junior Gavin Hirsch placed 10th, Arlington senior Lance Kaufman 17th, Faulkton Area sophomore Korbin Stark 23rd and Frederick Area junior Milo Sumption 25th.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Arlington, Estelline-Hendricks, Frederick Area, Herreid-Selby Area, North Central and Northwestern.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cBsm_0wKDdAQF00

    Class B Girls

    • Last Year's Champions — Chester Area junior Emery Larson (individual) and Potter County (team). Larson, who has won the past two years, is now running in the Class AA race for Pierre. The team title was the second in a row for Potter County.
    • Area Teams in 2023 — Potter County repeated as the team champion and Arlington took second, Northwestern sixth, Warner seventh, Faulkton Area eighth, Ipswich 10th, Herreid-Selby Area 11th and Frederick Area 13th.
    • Top Returning Runner — Northwestern junior Ella Boekelheide was second last fall.
    • Returning Area State Medalists — Boekeleheide was second, Potter County junior Dannika Kaup third, Arlington junior Kaelyn Ulschmid fourth, Warner junior Kennadee Wagner fifth, Potter County junior Emma Schlachter eighth, Northwestern junior Tara Blachford 10th, Arlington freshman Emarie Vincent 13th, Warner freshman Kenna Wolberg 15th and Ipswich junior Madisyn Gellhaus 22nd.
    • Area Schools Eligible for Team Competition — Arlington, De Smet, Herreid-Selby Area, Ipswich, North Central and Potter County.

    RUNNERS TO WATCH THIS FALL: A look at some of the top area high school cross country runners to watch this fall

    Finding Results

    Full championship meet information can be found online at South Dakota Public Broadcasting ( www.sdpb.org ), South Dakota High School Activities Association ( www.sdhsaa.com ) and athletic.net.

    Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

    This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Saturday's state high school cross country championships to include 164 area runners

