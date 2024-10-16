Open in App
    Watertown's Santaland is headed to the mall

    By A.J. Kaufman,

    2 days ago

    As the holiday season approaches, bigger may turn out to be better.

    A popular holiday tradition that many families in the area find memorable has relocated this year to a larger location. This year, holiday shoppers will find Santaland on the west end of the Watertown Mall in the former Maurices location.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254ohj_0w8qiFF700

    Expanding from 2,200 square feet in the Commerce Center to nearly 6,000 square feet at the Watertown Mall will allow for an even more magical experience, with new features and massive displays.

    Along with offering photos with offering photos with Mr. Claus, Santaland also is an experience that is said to remain with families for years to come. The Santaland tradition in Watertown goes back several decades in various iterations.

    More than 8,000 people attended Santaland in its downtown Watertown location last year. With the move to a larger, well-visited location, event organizers anticipate closer to 12,000 people visiting Santaland this season.

    "We hope to reach even higher this year," Watertown director of community engagement Ashley Johnson told the Public Opinion.

    More: Grassland Granite moves to new location in Watertown

    Johnson also says that, like last year, each child who visits Santa will receive a book.

    The 2024 schedule is as follows:

    Starting Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving — Santaland will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. These days and times will run through Dec. 21.

    A ribbon cutting also will occur on Nov. 29 to officially open the location.

    "We’re in the planning stages of how we will use the additional space that hosting Santaland at the mall will provide," Johnson, who’s worked in her role for four years, said. "We will essentially be doubling our space and have big plans for additional scenes while keeping some of the same displays we used last year. We are also excited for the accessibility of the space, in terms of more parking and the main floor access the mall offers."

    Organizers say volunteers are important to ensure a successful event. Both costumed and non-costumed volunteers are needed for various roles. The volunteering opportunity may be beneficial for a business seeking publicity or students needing volunteer hours.

    More: Lifelong passion becomes a storefront bakery in Watertown

    This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown's Santaland is headed to the mall

